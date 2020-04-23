EU corona recovery talks could drag into summer

Key decisions on financing the European economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic might be taken only during the summer, when EU leaders could decide on the bloc's long-term budget, a senior EU official said Wednesday (22 April).
EU leaders will hold their fourth videoconference on Thursday (23 April) since the start of the outbreak, discussing ways to offset the economic shock stemming from the lockdowns throughout Europe.
Deep disagreements among governments ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.