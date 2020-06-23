Remarks by the spokesperson of the embassy of China in Belgium.

We noticed that a reporter of EUobserver published a news report on Xinjiang this Monday (22 June).

The embassy has different views and would like to emphasise the following four points.

First, Xinjiang is an inalienable part of China.

Uighur ethnicity, formed through long-term historical migration and integration, is an integral part of the Chinese nation.

Xinjiang has never been "East Turkistan". The so-called "East Turkistan" argument is nothing but a political tool and program of action for national separatist forces at home and abroad, along with foreign anti-China forces that attempt to split and dismember China.

The "East Turkistan Islamic Movement", which advocates "East Turkistan independence", was designated a terrorist organization by the UN Security Council as early as 2002.

Second, Xinjiang-related matters are purely China's internal affairs bearing on China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The Chinese government and Chinese people have the most say on issues concerning Xinjiang.

In the face of severe threats of terrorism and extremism, the anti-terrorism and de-radicalisation efforts taken by the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in accordance with the law have effectively curbed the momentum of frequent terrorist activities.

Xinjiang has not seen violent terrorist incidents for more than three consecutive years, which protect to the greatest extent the rights of life, health and development of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

The local government's policy and measures receive wholehearted support from people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and has been commended by the international community.

China has invited groups of foreign diplomats, journalists, and experts to visit Xinjiang and see the truth with their own eyes.

What they see and hear in Xinjiang are completely different from what they have read from the Western media.

Third, the Embassy has issued statements on the Chinese Xinjiang citizen of Abdulhamid Tursun on many occasions.

Tursun has never been politically persecuted.

He could return to his country to reunite with his families at any time.

Tursun's wife and children are Chinese citizens and are protected by China's laws.

They are currently in good health and lead a normal life.

Fourth, the claim that the Chinese embassy in Belgium notified overseas Uyghurs to pick up parcels at its complex is fabrication.

The Chinese embassy in Belgium has never and will not notify Chinese citizens by telephone to collect packages or letters at the embassy.

Some criminals make calls to overseas Chinese proclaiming to be working for the embassy of China in Belgium to commit telecom fraud.

The embassy has repeatedly asked the related Belgian authorities and police to conduct investigations to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

The Chinese embassy in Belgium once again urge overseas Chinese in Belgium to stay wary and report to the police when being targeted by such illicit fraudulent attempts.

The Chinese embassy in Belgium hopes that the media will respect the facts, abandon prejudice, cover China with an objective and fair mind, so that through your credible depictions the Belgian public will get to know more about China in its true light.