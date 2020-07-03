Friday

3rd Jul 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why so few women in EU missions?

By

The proportion of women in leadership positions is only a small aspect of the question of how to increase the influence and significance of women in the field of peace and security - but it is a very visible one and therefore an important symbol.

As of Wednesday (1 July), Germany assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. As chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel will be chairing the council's meetings.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

She is only the seventh woman to do so.

Looking at the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) of the EU and its missions, it is striking that its focus has so far been quite limited when it comes to the visibility and promotion of women.

This is the only explanation for the fact that in 2020 there is no woman leading any of the current eleven European civilian missions (let alone one of the six military operations).

In general, only six of all the civilian missions so far have been led by a woman - but 64 by a man.

Women are also clearly underrepresented as deputy heads of mission - in only three of the 11 civilian missions (namely, EU Capacity Building Sahel Niger, European Union Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories and the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia) are women currently appointed as deputies.

Two of them are German.

In November 2018, the EU published the civilian CSDP compact. One of its aims is to increase the proportion of women at all levels of EU missions.

However, since the compact is to be implemented at the national level, each EU state can decide for itself what exactly better representation means - and not all member states seem very interested in having more women in crisis management missions.

The United Nations is in a better position compared to the EU: in the current list of UN leaders in peace operations and special envoys, a third of the leadership positions are held by women, and half of the deputy leadership positions – in fact, a woman leads a predominantly military peace operation in Cyprus.

This is mainly possible because the UN secretary-general already announced in his inaugural address in December 2016 that at the end of his term of office half of all senior positions (including special representatives and mission heads) would be filled by women.

UN action vs EU inaction?

October marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 "Women, Peace and Security" (WPS).

For the first time, a resolution called for the protection of women's rights in conflicts and the equal involvement of women in peace negotiations, conflict transformation and reconstruction.

This anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on the extent to which women have actually been included in foreign and security policy ever since.

Looking at the CSDP, there is clearly a great deal of catching up to do, at least in terms of personnel policy.

Not only is there a lack of female personnel at the management level, the proportion of women in civilian crisis management missions of the EU must be further increased overall.

The proportion of women in such missions currently remains at very low 25 percent. With a share of 29 percent, Germany is only in the middle of the field. Sweden with 39 percent and Finland with 42 percent are performing much better.

With non-uniformed civilian personnel, Germany is in the top group with 41 percent women.

The lack of women in missions, especially in leadership positions, can often be explained by a lack of political will. As long as EU states propose almost exclusively men for such posts, there will be no significant improvement.

How about if EU states, in line with UN policy, announce that by 2025 (the 25th anniversary of resolution 1325) gender parity will be achieved in the leadership of CSDP missions?

Suitable female candidates could be found for the next top level vacancies in 2020 and 2021.

The high number of women in top positions in UN peacekeeping missions - some of them, incidentally, European women - clearly shows that there are enough suitable candidates. Of course, resolution 1325 is about more than just women in leadership positions.

However, representation at the executive level is an important aspect in order to ensure that the voice of women is included in decision-making processes. It is crucial to take the experience of women at all levels seriously and include women in all areas of foreign policy.

Author bio

Patricia Kruse works for the director of the Center for International Peace Operations (ZIF), where Tobias Pietz is the deputy head of the analysis division.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Eminent women appeal for EU help on Palestine
  2. Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
  3. Let's put women in charge of peace talks
Eminent women appeal for EU help on Palestine

West Bank annexation "was conceived almost entirely by men" and will crush the "dignity and rights" of Palestinian women still further, a group of 40 women leaders have said.

Coronavirus

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

While women are in the frontline on fighting the pandemic, they are also exposed more to the economic crisis that will follow. The pay gap could also grow. More security for flexible jobs, and investment in care work, could help.

Let's put women in charge of peace talks

We need a more meaningful representation of women in EU institutions and on EU's negotiation tables abroad. The most successful EU deal in the last years, the Iran deal, was brokered by women – Frederica Mogherini and Helga Schmid.

On toppling statues

The internationally-acclaimed author of King Leopold's Ghost, Adam Hochschild, writes on Belgium's problems with statues, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Entering a new, more Putin-like, Russia

The so-called "all-Russia" vote finishing today, with more than 200 amendments to the Russian constitution, has been marked by systematic electoral fraud, mass mobilisation of the administrative resources, populistic promises or exploiting the historical memory.

Covid-19 derails Germany's EU presidency climate focus

Action on climate change was long-slated as the priority for Germany's six-month presidency of the European Union which starts tomorrow. But as Europe struggles to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, is Germany really going to maintain momentum on climate?

News in Brief

  1. France lied on Nato naval clash, Turkey claims
  2. EU highlights abuses in recent Russia vote
  3. Belgium bids to host EU mask stockpile
  4. France shamed on refugees by European court
  5. French and Dutch police take down criminal phone network
  6. EU launches infringement case on Covid-19 cancelled trips
  7. Michel to propose smaller EU budget, keep recovery figure
  8. EU-UK talks still bogged down by 'serious divergences'

Column

Small states in 'Big Power' games

Twenty years ago the most dominant foreign influence in Iceland was the United States, as it had been throughout the Cold War. Nowadays it is China.

Israel's annexation? - the EU's options

Regrettably, it is no longer a matter of if, but when Israel will begin to annex big parts of Palestine, including the Jordan Valley and all its 131 settlements.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us