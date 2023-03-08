Ad
euobserver

Profit-making has no place in care homes

Work Week
Opinion
by Tuscany Bell, Brussels,

Often framed as a burden by politicians, many investors see the ageing population as an exciting growing market with infinite demand, a steady stream of public funding and the possibility to yield big returns. But with a surge of care providers filing for bankruptcy and the French multinational care company Orpea having to be saved with public money at the end of January 2023, it's time to challenge

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Work WeekOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tuscany Bell is a policy coordinator for social services and youth at the European Public Services Union.

This op-ed was originally published by Equal Times on 3 March 2023.

Related articles

The 'digital frontier worker', a response to address EU labour shortages
Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work
Welcome to Work Week

Tags

Work WeekOpinion

Author Bio

Tuscany Bell is a policy coordinator for social services and youth at the European Public Services Union.

This op-ed was originally published by Equal Times on 3 March 2023.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections