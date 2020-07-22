Right of Reply from Hong Kong Economic and Trade Affairs to EU office

Dear Editor,

I refer to your op-ed by Sarah Brooks and Judith Lichtenberg, 'If EU wants rule of law in China, it must help 'dissident' lawyers' of 10 July 2020 which touches on the National Security Law of Hong Kong.

Thank you for your interest in Hong Kong. We respect different views and comments on the National Security Law. It will be helpful if such views and comments are evidence-based.

We would like to point out some...