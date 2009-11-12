Ad
Javier Solana's successor will have more powers under the Lisbon Treaty (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

A High Representative needs a grand strategy

by Sven Biscop,

While everyone is eagerly awaiting who will be the successor to Javier Solana as High Representative for the European Union's foreign policy, and who will be the first permanent President of the European Council, a more fundamental question is: which foreign policy strategy will they actually pursue?

In its 2003 European Security Strategy (ESS), the EU has a grand strategy, embracing all foreign policy instruments and resources at the disposal of the EU and the member states, but a pa...

