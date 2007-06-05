Ad
euobserver
"London has now become the seventh largest French city with 300,000 French nationals revelling in the lack of job security" (Photo: Alexander Hughes)

How strong is Europe's labour market really?

Opinion
by Steven Maisel,

At a glance, recent reports seem rather positive: European unemployment is at its lowest point in years. The euro is rising to record highs. It seems\nthe economy, indeed, is firing on all cylinders.\n \nBut as far as labour market statistics go, EU politicians - and often the media - seem to be picking and choosing figures to paint a rosy picture, with rare mention of at least two obstacles that are preventing true growth and labour market strength.

First, real market strength will req...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"London has now become the seventh largest French city with 300,000 French nationals revelling in the lack of job security" (Photo: Alexander Hughes)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections