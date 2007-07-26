Ad
euobserver

Commission paper can protect unique nature of sports

Opinion
by Richard Corbett,

The recent release of the European Commission's much anticipated White Paper on Sport provoked the usual hysterical reaction from the British anti-EU press, with the Daily Telegraph complaining that it is part of a 'Brussels' plot to take over football.

The reality of the reports' content was somewhat different. The White Paper follows the lead set by last year's influential Independent Review of European Football and deals with many issues that have been dominating world sport includi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections