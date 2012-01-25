Europe awakens to Palestinian realities

The figures say it all. 1,200 Jewish settlers occupied outposts in the West Bank in 1972; in 2012 over 300,000 live in fortress-like settlements on hilltops overlooking the Jordan Valley – excluding the illegal settlements and gradual annexation of East Jerusalem.

This exponential growth of Jewish settlements takes place mostly in Area C of the West Bank. There are now twice as many illegal Jews settlers in Area C as there are Palestinians, who have diminished in numbers due to lack of...