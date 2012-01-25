Europe awakens to Palestinian realities

The figures say it all. 1,200 Jewish settlers occupied outposts in the West Bank in 1972; in 2012 over 300,000 live in fortress-like settlements on hilltops overlooking the Jordan Valley – excluding the illegal settlements and gradual annexation of East Jerusalem.
This exponential growth of Jewish settlements takes place mostly in Area C of the West Bank. There are now twice as many illegal Jews settlers in Area C as there are Palestinians, who have diminished in numbers due to lack of...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
