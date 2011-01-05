Hungarian law endangers press freedom

API, the association of Brussels-based international journalists, is concerned that the new Hungarian law on media services and mass communication endangers media freedom.
The legislation came into force on the day Hungary assumed the presidency of the European Union for the next six months. During this period Brussels-based correspondents will be dealing continuously with representatives and officials of the Hungarian government.
The correspondents will fulfill their task to info...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.