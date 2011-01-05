Ad
euobserver
The law 'places significant limits on a journalist's ability to protect sources' (Photo: g.rohs)

Hungarian law endangers press freedom

Opinion
by Association de la Presse Internationale,

API, the association of Brussels-based international journalists, is concerned that the new Hungarian law on media services and mass communication endangers media freedom.

The legislation came into force on the day Hungary assumed the presidency of the European Union for the next six months. During this period Brussels-based correspondents will be dealing continuously with representatives and officials of the Hungarian government.

The correspondents will fulfill their task to info...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The law 'places significant limits on a journalist's ability to protect sources' (Photo: g.rohs)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections