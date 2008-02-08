Europe's president must defend the law

What sort of job should the President of the European Council be? Or rather, the President of Europe, for in fact that is how the job will increasingly be seen.

And what sort of person are we looking for to fill it?

How easy it is to write the word "we" - as if this job, both its description and its future incumbent, were to be chosen by the citizens, or even by their representatives? I shall begin again. What sort of person are "they" looking for to fill the position? They bein...