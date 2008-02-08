Ad
euobserver
"The job description would be quickly turned to fit the man rather than being a tool for fitting the man to the job" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Europe's president must defend the law

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

What sort of job should the President of the European Council be? Or rather, the President of Europe, for in fact that is how the job will increasingly be seen.

And what sort of person are we looking for to fill it?

How easy it is to write the word "we" - as if this job, both its description and its future incumbent, were to be chosen by the citizens, or even by their representatives? I shall begin again. What sort of person are "they" looking for to fill the position? They bein...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"The job description would be quickly turned to fit the man rather than being a tool for fitting the man to the job" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections