Libertas can't both oppose Lisbon and campaign for democracy

How unpredictable the future is! Can it really be only a year ago that we were congratulating ourselves on how well the EU's 50th anniversary year had passed, looking forward to the Lisbon Treaty being ratified (and ready to enter force the week after next), to getting to grips with climate change under the first 'new nation' presidency (Slovenia) and with only the Balkans and the status of Kosovo showing some glimmer of uncertainty.

If history is bunk, as Henry Ford is supposed to have...