Romania struggles to find enthusiasm for European parliament election

Romania will have an election for the European Parliament (EP) later this autumn but not only are there few candidates prepared to stand, a lot of the population seems to be unaware of the election.

As part of their EU accession obligations, both Bulgaria and Romania must hold EP elections this year. Bulgaria did so in March and the Romanian election will take place on 26 November.

It can be assumed that very few EU citizens are aware of this election, but it is surprising how un...