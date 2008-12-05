Without candidates, who will blog about EU elections?

These are tough times for the European Union. Its much needed constitutional reform lies grubby and in tatters after the Irish referendum, with great uncertainty as to how, when or if it can ever again be put on the rails.

The union's great initiative on climate change is also under pressure. Even as the UN struggles this week in Poznan for future agreement on limiting carbon emissions, several member states, led by Italy, are desperate to resile from European commitments already entere...