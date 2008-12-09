Athens burns and with it a history of democracy

As Athens and cities across Greece burn, an erratic police force reflects the state of a government in meltdown.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis on Monday (8 December) convened its first council to discuss events that began on Saturday evening.

The riots were sparked by what now seems to be the unwarranted and fatal shooting of a 15-year old student by a policeman. Televised eyewitness reports and home videos of the incident suggest that the polic...