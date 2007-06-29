Ad
euobserver
In 1914 the southern Serbs were attempting to throw off the Austro-Hungarian yoke (Photo: Wikipedia)

The criminal heirs of 28 June 1914

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

I write this on 28 June; 93 years to the day since Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, was assassinated in Sarajevo.

By coincidence, Carla Del Ponte, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, was in the European Parliament this week explaining why extracting the indicted fugitives, Radavan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, is so important.

Understanding what happened in 1914 can help to understand why extraction is prov...

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Opinion

