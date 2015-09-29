Ad
euobserver
"Thou shalt have no more than three speakers on thy platform" (Photo: The CBI)

Ten commandments for Brussels conference organisers

Opinion
by Gareth Harding, Brussels,

I hate conferences. Always have. Always will. Maybe it’s because of my fidgety metabolism and intolerance of bullshit-peddling. Or maybe it's because, champagne and canapés apart, conferences are usually a colossal waste of time and money.

Either way, I highly doubt one of my death-bed regrets will be "I wish I had spent more time away from my loved ones listening to long-winded PowerPoint presentations in stuffy conference rooms."

The problem is that in my line of work – writing,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU-funded lobbyists - why do they exist?
EU communications: how not to do it
"Thou shalt have no more than three speakers on thy platform" (Photo: The CBI)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections