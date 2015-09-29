Ten commandments for Brussels conference organisers

I hate conferences. Always have. Always will. Maybe it’s because of my fidgety metabolism and intolerance of bullshit-peddling. Or maybe it's because, champagne and canapés apart, conferences are usually a colossal waste of time and money.

Either way, I highly doubt one of my death-bed regrets will be "I wish I had spent more time away from my loved ones listening to long-winded PowerPoint presentations in stuffy conference rooms."

The problem is that in my line of work – writing,...