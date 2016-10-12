Brussels 2030

The past year has been an "annus horribilis" for Brussels. First, terrorists from the city were linked with the Paris terrorist attacks in November, causing authorities to lock down the Belgian capital for three days resulting in over €350 million losses for local businesses.

Then in March, suicide bombers killed 32 people in twin attacks on Brussels airport and a metro station in the EU district.

A city that was best known for chocolate, waffles, and a statue of a peeing boy wa...