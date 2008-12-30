Failing Europe's children

When I met 14-year-old Hussein in Greece, he was clinging to a torn doll that he had named after his best friend back in Iraq. Hussein is one of approximately 1,000 unaccompanied children who entered Greece in 2008 without a parent or caregiver.

Hussein's story contained all the horrors of today's Iraq. His home had been bombed and his parents and siblings had all been killed or abducted. He went into hiding and finally fled from the country. Instead of finding the protection in Greece ...