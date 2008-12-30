Ad
HRW believes legal action against Greece would be appropriate (Photo: EUobserver)

Failing Europe's children

by Simone Troller,

When I met 14-year-old Hussein in Greece, he was clinging to a torn doll that he had named after his best friend back in Iraq. Hussein is one of approximately 1,000 unaccompanied children who entered Greece in 2008 without a parent or caregiver.

Hussein's story contained all the horrors of today's Iraq. His home had been bombed and his parents and siblings had all been killed or abducted. He went into hiding and finally fled from the country. Instead of finding the protection in Greece ...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

