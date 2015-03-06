On bad parking in Brussels and EU law

Every evening at least half a dozen neighbours park their cars on the pavement outside my house in Brussels, blocking the passage of pedestrians and in clear contravention of the law. The police usually turn a blind eye and when they deign to do something they politely ask the culprits to move their cars rather than fining them.

Even the council’s alderman for mobility refuses to condemn the practice. When I went to see him to complain about it, he told me locals would be up in arms if...