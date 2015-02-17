'China is not like what you read in the media'

Europe and China need each other as business partners, but they also need to improve their understanding of each other, a Chinese business leader has told this website.

“Once communication is in place, it will enhance the understanding of each other”, said He Ruying, vice-president of Baosteel Stainless Steel.

“As one of the largest Chinese steel companies, we really cherish the European market, and we're really hoping to have a long-term strategy here in Europe”, he said, through...