France and Germany welcome Iran 'shift'

France and Germany have welcomed Iran's call for a breakthrough in nuclear weapons talks, but said its new President must match words with actions.

French President Francois Hollande in his speech at the UN assembly in New York on Tuesday (24 September) said: "The statements by the new Iranian President represent [a] … ray of hope, because they mark a shift."

But he added: "France expects Iran to make concrete gestures proving that the country renounces its military nuclear prog...