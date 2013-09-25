Ad
Hollande (r) met Rohani, but Israeli diplomats left the UN chamber while he spoke (Photo: elysee.fr)

France and Germany welcome Iran 'shift'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Germany have welcomed Iran's call for a breakthrough in nuclear weapons talks, but said its new President must match words with actions.

French President Francois Hollande in his speech at the UN assembly in New York on Tuesday (24 September) said: "The statements by the new Iranian President represent [a] … ray of hope, because they mark a shift."

But he added: "France expects Iran to make concrete gestures proving that the country renounces its military nuclear prog...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

