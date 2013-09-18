Ad
'EU-Turkey relations are a succession of missed opportunities, miscalculations and serious disagreements' (Photo: svenwerk)

Happy Anniversary? EU-Turkey relations at age 50

Opinion
by Gerald Knaus and Lucia Goberna, Brussels,

On 12 September 1963 leaders of the European Economic Community and Turkey met in Ankara. They signed an Association Agreement– the Ankara Agreement - with the objective “to promote the continuous and balanced strengthening of trade and economic relations between the Parties.”

Half a century has passed. And yet, while the bonds created in 1963 are solid the EU-Turkey relationship suffers from enduring and deep distrust. Not only are there no fireworks today, in either Turkey or in the ...

