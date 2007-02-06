Kosovo needs a balanced solution

Slovakia is one of the 15 members of the UN Security Council deciding on whether or not the new Kosovo status plan presented by Maarti Ahtisaari will be adopted and, if so, along what lines.

The UN special envoy's plan represents an open proposal but its author has already indicated that he has no intention of entering into lengthy negotiations with the two parties, but rather intends to conduct consultations, limited in time, on certain aspects of the deal.

The process is set to...