Ad
euobserver
"The outcome must provide a European perspective to the entire region" (Photo: Foreign ministry of Slovak Republic)

Kosovo needs a balanced solution

Opinion
by Jan Kubis,

Slovakia is one of the 15 members of the UN Security Council deciding on whether or not the new Kosovo status plan presented by Maarti Ahtisaari will be adopted and, if so, along what lines.

The UN special envoy's plan represents an open proposal but its author has already indicated that he has no intention of entering into lengthy negotiations with the two parties, but rather intends to conduct consultations, limited in time, on certain aspects of the deal.

The process is set to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"The outcome must provide a European perspective to the entire region" (Photo: Foreign ministry of Slovak Republic)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections