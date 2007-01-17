Ad
euobserver
"There should be no question of forming any kind of cooperation with the far right when it comes to working on legislation" (Photo: Richard Laming)

How to fight the far right

Opinion
by Richard Laming,

Two parallel developments in the European Parliament this month reveal much about the state of European democracy.

First of all, there is the "Fair Chair" campaign of Jens Peter Bonde MEP. He ran for the post of president of the European Parliament on a platform of fairness for all political groups. He complained that the most influential posts and the speaking time were being carved up between the two biggest groups, and that this was unfair on the rest. (He comes from a smaller gro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"There should be no question of forming any kind of cooperation with the far right when it comes to working on legislation" (Photo: Richard Laming)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections