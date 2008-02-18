Ad
Graffiti in Pristina protesting the EU's presence (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

The 28th member state

Opinion
by Pim de Kuijer,

Its anthem (for the moment) is Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, its currency the euro and it houses more EU civil servants than any other place outside Brussels. Welcome to Kosovo, 28th Member State of the European Union.

Or it would be, if it were not for the fact that not all EU members will recognise Sunday's declaration of independence, casting doubts on future membership prospects. In the meantime though, the EU will have a great say in running the new country. Perhaps more so than if ...

