Responding to the crisis with green innovation

The financial crisis that we are seeing now has spread more rapidly and had a deeper impact than any crisis we have experienced since the 1930s.
Because of that it is important to find the right tools to tackle it. It is essential that the Nordic countries continue to support free trade with open economies and show the world that a non-protectionist stance equates to taking national, regional and global responsibility at a difficult time.
Alongside national efforts to alleviate th...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
