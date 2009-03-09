Ad
euobserver
Five prime ministers at the Nordic Globalisation Forum held recently in Iceland (Photo: Nordic Council)

Responding to the crisis with green innovation

Opinion
by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Fredrik Reinfeldt, Jens Sto,

The financial crisis that we are seeing now has spread more rapidly and had a deeper impact than any crisis we have experienced since the 1930s.

Because of that it is important to find the right tools to tackle it. It is essential that the Nordic countries continue to support free trade with open economies and show the world that a non-protectionist stance equates to taking national, regional and global responsibility at a difficult time.

Alongside national efforts to alleviate th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Five prime ministers at the Nordic Globalisation Forum held recently in Iceland (Photo: Nordic Council)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections