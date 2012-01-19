Ad
Aung San Suu Kyi has been permanently released from house arrest. (Photo: lewishamdreamer)

Burma is changing, so where is Ashton?

by Jonas Parello-Plesner, Brussels,

Positive news continues to trickle out of Burma. Political prisoners that had been held since 1988 were released into daylight and their waiting families. The opposition leader and global democracy-beacon, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been permanently released from house arrest, and she meets regularly as a prime-minister-in-waiting with foreign dignitaries.

But despite these positive developments, the EU's first lady of foreign policy, Catherine Ashton, is nowhere to be seen, and Europe risk...

