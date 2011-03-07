Ad
euobserver
Enclaves of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo and ethnic Albanians in Serbia are contributing to tensions (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

The Balkan powder keg

Opinion
by Nemanja Tepavcevic,

The stereotypical image of the Balkans as Europe's lethal powder keg has been changing in the 21st century. Given the lack of grassroots movements, capable of pressuring the governments in the region to further democratise and guarantee freedom and security for all, it is the EU that plays the key role through its mechanism of political conditionality.

The prospect of joining this exclusive entity, built on the ashes of the last pan-European interethnic conflict, is the driving force ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Enclaves of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo and ethnic Albanians in Serbia are contributing to tensions (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections