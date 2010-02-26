The EU is risking a reversal in Macedonia

Whether Macedonia will go back to the 2001 year of crisis, which saw an eruption of fighting between ethnic Albanians and the Macedonian state, is uncertain. But recent events in the country are causing a fresh escalation of inter-ethnic tension.

In an interview for Der Standard, an Austrian newspaper, the EU ambassador to Macedonia, Erwan Fouere, linked the situation with Macedonia's name dispute with Greece, saying: "If the resolution of the name dispute keeps on being delayed, it ca...