Ad
euobserver
Macedonian flag: the new plan for Skopje risks enflaming ethnic tensions (Photo: European Commission)

The EU is risking a reversal in Macedonia

Opinion
by Andreja Bogdanovski,

Whether Macedonia will go back to the 2001 year of crisis, which saw an eruption of fighting between ethnic Albanians and the Macedonian state, is uncertain. But recent events in the country are causing a fresh escalation of inter-ethnic tension.

In an interview for Der Standard, an Austrian newspaper, the EU ambassador to Macedonia, Erwan Fouere, linked the situation with Macedonia's name dispute with Greece, saying: "If the resolution of the name dispute keeps on being delayed, it ca...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Macedonian flag: the new plan for Skopje risks enflaming ethnic tensions (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections