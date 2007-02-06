Russia's energy weapon is backfiring

The recent energy dispute between Russia and Belarus has raised further worrying questions about Russia's reliability as an energy supplier and given fresh impetus to discussions about the need for the European Union to frame a common energy policy.
The alarm bells first rang a year ago following the Kremlin's heavy-handed decision to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine. This caused temporary gas shortages in parts of Western Europe and for the first time forced its citizens and politicians...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.