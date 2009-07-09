Ad
Riot police in Tehran (Photo: news.gooya.com)

'Post-heroic' Europe and the struggle in Iran

by Patrick Holden,

The tension between idealistic and self-interested behaviour has long been a focus for those who study the foreign relations of the European Union. Political scientists have proposed that the EU is (or should be) a ‘normative power' which exerts influence on the world through the power of its ideals and its example.

Yet, in reality, when idealism and self-interest clash the latter tends to win out. This is hardly surprising as the European Union is an institution that reflects the natu...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
