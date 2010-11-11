A seat for the EU at east Asia's top table

US President Barack Obama's 10-day sweep through Asia, coming on the heels of US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's participation in the East Asia Summit in Hanoi last week should prompt some much-needed European Union soul-searching on how best to correct its weak political imprint in Asia.

EU policymakers should be concerned. Being absent from Hanoi was bad enough but it will probably get worse: the US and Russia have been formally invited as members of the East Asia Summit, further...