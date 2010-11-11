A seat for the EU at east Asia's top table

US President Barack Obama's 10-day sweep through Asia, coming on the heels of US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's participation in the East Asia Summit in Hanoi last week should prompt some much-needed European Union soul-searching on how best to correct its weak political imprint in Asia.
EU policymakers should be concerned. Being absent from Hanoi was bad enough but it will probably get worse: the US and Russia have been formally invited as members of the East Asia Summit, further...
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
