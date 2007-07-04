The myopic approach to the occupied territories

The deteriorating and explosive situation in the occupied territories requires a long-term, strategic multilateral approach, as opposed to merely tactical devices aimed at divide and rule between a Fatah-controlled (for now) civilised West Bank, and a Hamastan, on its way to becoming or being perceived as a rogue territory, outside international control.

Some soul-searching on Europe's side is an indispensable precondition to devise sustainable and consistent strategies. Firstly, the le...