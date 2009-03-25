Strange news: a British pro-European policy

We are truly living in extraordinary times. Thanks to the credit crunch and the ensuing recession, some of the world's major banks have fallen into public hands. People have turned round and are now looking to governments to save them from the excesses of the market. And now the British government is proposing pro-European policies.
Gordon Brown, the British prime minister, addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg yesterday and won praise for his warm words about that institution...
