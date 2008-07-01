Who's to blame for high petrol prices?

Every day I hear more people complaining about the rising cost of petrol and the inaction of EU member states governments. The argument goes as follows: ‘Filling the tank costs a fortune. Since half the cost of petrol consists of tax, governments can solve the problem by cutting petrol taxes!'
And it's not just the hard-pressed motorist who says this, but everyone from lorry drivers to fishermen. What's wrong with the argument?
Two things, basically: it ignores the need to raise ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
