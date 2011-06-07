EU missing an opportunity on Russia

What is the point of the EU-Russia summit that begins on 9 June?

Of course Russia represents a huge market for EU goods, and it is also a source of much oil and gas. It is also a big and important country, which has had good and improving relations with the EU of late. But it is not obvious that Russia is taking the EU seriously, or that the EU has used the 'strategic partnership' with Moscow to make any 'strategic' progress on issues the EU cares about.

Although the relations a...