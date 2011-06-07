Ad
euobserver
The summit in Nizhny-Novgorod comes at a relatively warm period in EU-Russia relations (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU missing an opportunity on Russia

Opinion
by Andrew Rettman,

What is the point of the EU-Russia summit that begins on 9 June?

Of course Russia represents a huge market for EU goods, and it is also a source of much oil and gas. It is also a big and important country, which has had good and improving relations with the EU of late. But it is not obvious that Russia is taking the EU seriously, or that the EU has used the 'strategic partnership' with Moscow to make any 'strategic' progress on issues the EU cares about.

Although the relations a...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

