Europe's threat from Pakistan

During a recent visit to Pakistan, Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown stated that a third of terror plots in the UK have connections to that beleaguered country.

In a press conference with President Asif Zardari he went on to state that with a set of new proposed measures, he hoped to "break the chain of terror that links the mountains of Afghanistan and Pakistan to the streets of the UK."

But while the UK seems to have taken a view that there is a very real threat to Europe ...