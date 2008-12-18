Ad
euobserver
The PMOI protest outside the Council building in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

EU must not lose sight of Iranian menace

Opinion
by David Waddington,

As Barack Obama takes over at the White House, one clear danger is that European governments will proceed as if the war on terror is now finished, leading us vulnerable to attack, perhaps by radical fundamentalists with ties to Iran. Furthermore with George Bush gone, the Islamic Republic may itself sense new opportunities to further spread its fundamentalist ideology and terror tactics to Iraq and the Middle East.

The policy of appeasing Iran in an attempt to persuade it to abandon it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The PMOI protest outside the Council building in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections