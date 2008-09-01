A basic agenda for an extraordinary summit

There will be much on the agenda as EU leaders convene on 1 September for an emergency summit on the fallout from the Georgia-Russian conflict. The most urgent task concerns Georgia's immediate post-war predicament.

A reconstruction plan, support for a UN-led investigation on the events of the war, and sending in observers or peacekeepers have been among the ideas floated in recent days. They will have to be seriously considered if the EU is to follow up on the timely but somewhat limit...