Ad
euobserver
A labelling system for seal products would be a cop-out, says Mr Corbett (Photo: Animaldefense)

Time to ban commercial seal products

Opinion
by Richard Corbett,

Some 26 years ago, the European Community banned the import of fur from baby harp and hooded seals, thanks to the European Parliament responding to public outcry over the clubbing to death of tens of thousands of the creatures on the ice floes off the east coast of Canada each spring.

Today, the Canadian seal hunt is worse than ever. It remains the largest slaughter of marine mammals anywhere on the planet. Far more animals are being killed than prior to the European ban and many of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

A labelling system for seal products would be a cop-out, says Mr Corbett (Photo: Animaldefense)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections