Time for a new entente cordiale

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

When it comes to matters European the British haven't always been on time. When Continental Europe adjusted its calendar, for instance, in accordance with the papal edicts of Gregory XIII, Britain did not rush to join. That was in 1582. It took another 170 years before Britain - as by then England had become - bowed to the inevitable and 'lost' eleven days, bringing the London calendar into line with that of Paris and Rome.

Interestingly the residue of those eleven days can still be o...

