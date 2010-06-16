Ad
euobserver
A quarter of a million people came out on the streets in 2004 in the Orange Revolution (Photo: mattlemmon)

Is Ukrainian democracy really dead?

Opinion
by Victor Tkachuk,

As the EU fetes the new government of Ukraine in a string of diplomatic encounters, there is one question on the lips of the EU side that no one has the nerve to ask: is Ukraine still a democracy and does it really aspire to European values?

In view of recent events it would be easy to believe that the spirit that inspired 98 percent of the population to vote for an independent and democratic Ukraine in 1990, and the hope that again inspired 250,000 people to flood Independence Square ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A quarter of a million people came out on the streets in 2004 in the Orange Revolution (Photo: mattlemmon)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections