Is Ukrainian democracy really dead?

As the EU fetes the new government of Ukraine in a string of diplomatic encounters, there is one question on the lips of the EU side that no one has the nerve to ask: is Ukraine still a democracy and does it really aspire to European values?

In view of recent events it would be easy to believe that the spirit that inspired 98 percent of the population to vote for an independent and democratic Ukraine in 1990, and the hope that again inspired 250,000 people to flood Independence Square ...