Healing a post-traumatic partnership

President Barack Obama's trip to Europe was an injection of confidence in transatlantic relations, but the partnership between Europe and America needs permanent care.

The celebration of the values underpinning the bonds between the US and Europe, delivered by Obama in London and Warsaw, clashes with the prosaic practice of a rather tired, when not fractious, trans-Atlantic relationship. And yet, this is time for ambition to lift a post-traumatic partnership into one equipped with the m...