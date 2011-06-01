Ad
euobserver
Barack Obama alongside president of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Healing a post-traumatic partnership

Opinion
by Giovanni Grevi,

President Barack Obama's trip to Europe was an injection of confidence in transatlantic relations, but the partnership between Europe and America needs permanent care.

The celebration of the values underpinning the bonds between the US and Europe, delivered by Obama in London and Warsaw, clashes with the prosaic practice of a rather tired, when not fractious, trans-Atlantic relationship. And yet, this is time for ambition to lift a post-traumatic partnership into one equipped with the m...

Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Tags

Opinion

Latest News

euobserver

