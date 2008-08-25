Do all roads lead to NATO?

Russia's incursion into Georgia is certainly a grave landmark in Post-Soviet geopolitics, but the lessons to draw from it are not so clear. An ahistorical, and slightly hysterical, understanding of events pervades the popular media. After all what is new about this 'new Russia'?

It's not at all apparent that Russia's inclinations have changed since the 1990s. It was Yeltsin's Russia that spouted fury over ex-Warsaw Pact states and the Baltic nations (let alone core ex-Soviet states) joi...