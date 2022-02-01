Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at last year's event (Photo: 04/02/2020)

EU 'Beating Cancer Plan' must not ignore deadliest type

Opinion
by Alessandro Zerbi, Milan,

As the EU embarks on the EU Beating Cancer Plan, a key focus will be placed on quality of life and increased screening opportunities.

The second Mission on Cancer call, released in December 2021 and open until April 2022, is also searching for solutions for quality of life for cancer patients. <...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alessandro Zerbi is professor of general surgery at Humanitas University in Milan and head of the pancreatic surgery operating unit.

Related articles

EU Commission targets tobacco and alcohol in cancer fight
Von der Leyen: Fight against cancer is personal
To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby
Ukraine, defence, and cancer in focus This WEEK
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at last year's event (Photo: 04/02/2020)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Alessandro Zerbi is professor of general surgery at Humanitas University in Milan and head of the pancreatic surgery operating unit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections