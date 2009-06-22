Russia on road to nowhere after WTO departure

Nobody wanted to believe it could happen, then it happened. According to Maxim Medvedkov, Russia's chief negotiator on World Trade Organisation (WTO) accession, the WTO on 17 June in Geneva "received an unofficial, verbal notification of the suspension of talks during the time necessary for consultations."

Russia at the same time informed WTO members of plans to start accession talks as part of an (as yet unformed) customs union consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The 17 June ...