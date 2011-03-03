Ad
euobserver
Women and men should have equal pay and insurance rates (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

EU ruling is a victory for women's rights

Opinion
by Leanda Barrington-Leach,

Tuesday's (1 March) ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) concerning sex discrimination in insurance premiums has caused a lot of confusion, with attention being particularly focused on potential rises in car insurance premiums for women.

It might therefore come as a surprise that the European Women's Lobby (EWL), representing more than 2,500 women's associations from across the EU, supported the legal challenge to the 'opt out' clause for insurances in the Council's Directive ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Women and men should have equal pay and insurance rates (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections