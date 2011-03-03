EU ruling is a victory for women's rights

Tuesday's (1 March) ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) concerning sex discrimination in insurance premiums has caused a lot of confusion, with attention being particularly focused on potential rises in car insurance premiums for women.

It might therefore come as a surprise that the European Women's Lobby (EWL), representing more than 2,500 women's associations from across the EU, supported the legal challenge to the 'opt out' clause for insurances in the Council's Directive ...