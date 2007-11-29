A doable deal with Iran

In Tehran last week, I heard a number of senior officials tell me there soon would be no "Iran nuclear problem". The first report of International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Mohamed ElBaradei on unanswered questions from the past had, they felt, given them a pretty good pass.

Future reports over the next few months would clear them entirely, and present activity was being scrutinized with no treaty-breaches being claimed. So there was no reason why they should not go on exer...