Maybe the Roma need their own Love Parade to get the EU to notice them

The European Commission has an opportunistic penchant for putting out nigh-on-identical statements of condolence whenever there is a tragedy of some major or even minor description or anniversary of some ancient (but historically uncontroversial) wickedness: Kristallnacht, an earthquake in China, the Love Parade stampede, the death of Michael Jackson.

But the EU condolence-o-matic seemed to be malfunctioning for some reason on Monday. There was no solemn communique of sympathy, no momen...